Opal C is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2001.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Opal C measures 40.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 8.02 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 326 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Opal C has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Opal C also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Opal C has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Opal C has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Opal C accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Opal C is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.