Length 71.85m
Year 2015
O'Pari 3
2015|
Motor Yacht
O'Pari 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Golden Yachts , in Greece.
Design
O'Pari 3 measures 71.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 12.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
O'Pari 3 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
Performance and Capabilities
O'Pari 3 has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. .
Accommodation
O'Pari 3 accommodates up to 12 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
O'Pari 3 flies the flag of Malta.