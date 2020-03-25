O'Pari 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Golden Yachts , in Greece.

Design

O'Pari 3 measures 71.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 12.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,700 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Pari 3 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Pari 3 has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.50 knots. .

Accommodation

O'Pari 3 accommodates up to 12 guests in 9 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Pari 3 flies the flag of Malta.