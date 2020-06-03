Read online now
O'Pari

2020

|

Motor Yacht

O'Pari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Golden Yachts , in Greece.

Design

O'Pari measures 95.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 13.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,700 tonnes.

O'Pari has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

O'Pari also features naval architecture by Golden Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

O'Pari has a top speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

O'Pari accommodates up to 12 guests in 14 cabins.

Build Team

