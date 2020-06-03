Length 95m
Year 2020
O'Pari
2020|
Motor Yacht
O'Pari is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Golden Yachts , in Greece.
Design
O'Pari measures 95.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 13.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,700 tonnes.
O'Pari has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
O'Pari also features naval architecture by Golden Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
O'Pari has a top speed of 18.00 knots. .
Accommodation
O'Pari accommodates up to 12 guests in 14 cabins.