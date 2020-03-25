O'Pati is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Golden Yachts .

O'Pati is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Golden Yachts .

Design

O'Pati measures 39.50 feet in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 148 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Pati has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Pati also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

O'Pati has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets propulsion system.

O'Pati has a fuel capacity of 24,396 litres, and a water capacity of 3,274 litres.

She also has a range of 725 nautical miles.

Accommodation

O'Pati accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Pati is MCA compliant

O'Pati flies the flag of Greek.