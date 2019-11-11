Open Season is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Wally, in the United Kingdom.

Design

Open Season measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 7.00 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.

Open Season has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Design Unlimited.

Open Season also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Accommodation

Open Season accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.