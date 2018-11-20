Opportunity
Motor Yacht
Opportunity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Harwal Marine.
Design
Opportunity measures 30.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2 metres and a beam of 6.55 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.
Opportunity has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Olivier van Meer.
Opportunity also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Opportunity has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Opportunity has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Opportunity accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.