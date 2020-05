O'Ptasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Golden Yachts .

Design

O'Ptasia measures 85.00 metres in length and has a beam of 13.80 feet.

O'Ptasia has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Accommodation

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

O'Ptasia accommodates up to 12 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 26 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Ptasia flies the flag of Malta.