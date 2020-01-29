Option B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Option B measures 37.03 metres in length.

Option B has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Option B also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Accommodation

Option B accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Option B has a hull NB of BC 128.