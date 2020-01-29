Length 37.03m
Option B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.
144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.
Design
Option B measures 37.03 metres in length.
Option B has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Option B also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.
Accommodation
Option B accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Option B has a hull NB of BC 128.