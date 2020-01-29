Read online now
Length 37.03m
Year 2012

Motor Yacht

Option B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Option B measures 37.03 metres in length.

Option B has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Option B also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Accommodation

Option B accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Option B has a hull NB of BC 128.

guests:

12
speed:

-

cabins:

6

beam:

-

crew:

7

draft:

-
