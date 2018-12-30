Read online now
Length 142m
Year 2020

Opus

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Opus is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Opus measures 142.00 metres in length.

Opus has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Opus also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Build Team

