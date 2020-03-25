Opus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Opus II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Opus II measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Opus II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Opus II also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Opus II has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system.

Opus II has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Opus II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Opus II has a hull NB of 10235.

Opus II is an ABS - A1 Yachting Service - AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Bermuda.