Oracle Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Royal Denship .

Design

Oracle Star measures 25.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.50 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 73 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Oracle Star has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Oracle Star also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Oracle Star has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Oracle Star has a fuel capacity of 7,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Oracle Star accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oracle Star flies the flag of British.