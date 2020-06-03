Read online now
Length 36.8m
Year 2004

Orange II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Chantier Multiplast and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Orange II measures 36.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.5 feet and a beam of 18 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Orange II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gilles Ollier.

Orange II also features naval architecture by Gilles Ollier.

Performance and Capabilities

Orange II has a top speed of 43.70 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Orange II accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Orange II has a hull NB of 1204.

Build Team

