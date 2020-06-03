Length 36.8m
Year 2004
Orange II
2004|
Sail Yacht
Orange II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Chantier Multiplast and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Orange II measures 36.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.5 feet and a beam of 18 feet. She has a deck material of grp.
Orange II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Gilles Ollier.
Orange II also features naval architecture by Gilles Ollier.
Performance and Capabilities
Orange II has a top speed of 43.70 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Orange II accommodates up to 12 guests .
Other Specifications
Orange II has a hull NB of 1204.