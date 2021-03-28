Length 42.06m
Year 1984
O'Rea
1984|
Motor Yacht
O'Rea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Alucraft.
Design
O'Rea measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.
O'Rea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Ugo Costaguta.
O'Rea also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta.
Performance and Capabilities
O'Rea has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
O'Rea accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.