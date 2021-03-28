O'Rea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Alucraft.

Design

O'Rea measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

O'Rea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ugo Costaguta.

O'Rea also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Rea has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

O'Rea accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.