Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 42.06m
Year 1984

O'Rea

1984

|

Motor Yacht

O'Rea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Alucraft.

Design

O'Rea measures 42.06 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

O'Rea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ugo Costaguta.

O'Rea also features naval architecture by Ugo Costaguta.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Rea has a top speed of 12.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

O'Rea accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

12.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.32m

crew:

7

draft:

2.01m
Other Alucraft yachts
Featured Events