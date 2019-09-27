Oriana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Oriana measures 29.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.63 feet.

Oriana has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Oriana has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Oriana has a fuel capacity of 25,442 litres, and a water capacity of 3,710 litres.

Accommodation

Oriana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oriana flies the flag of Marshall Islands.