Orinokia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Orinokia measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Orinokia has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Orinokia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Orinokia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Orinokia has a fuel capacity of 38,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Orinokia accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Orinokia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BC 104.

Orinokia is a Rina class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.