Orion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Orion measures 37.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 7.65 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 391 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Orion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Orion also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Orion has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Orion has a fuel capacity of 39,746 litres, and a water capacity of 6,065 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Orion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Orion has a hull NB of 749.

Orion flies the flag of Malta.