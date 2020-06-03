O'Rion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

O'Rion measures 40.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Rion has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

O'Rion also features naval architecture by Studio Bacigalupo and Runavi.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Rion has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

O'Rion has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.

Accommodation

O'Rion accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Rion is a HR/ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.