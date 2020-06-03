Length 40.97m
Year 1994
O'Rion
1994|
Motor Yacht
O'Rion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2003.
Design
O'Rion measures 40.97 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 7.7 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
O'Rion has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Her interior design is by Aldo Cichero.
O'Rion also features naval architecture by Studio Bacigalupo and Runavi.
Performance and Capabilities
O'Rion has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
O'Rion has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,000 litres.
Accommodation
O'Rion accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
O'Rion is a HR/ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.