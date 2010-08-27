Length 27.4m
Year 2008
Orion
2008|
Motor Yacht
Orion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Catana and most recently refitted in 2013.
Design
Orion measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.60 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet. She has a deck material of grp.
Orion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Orion also features naval architecture by Frederic Neuman and Christophe Barreau.
Accommodation
Orion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Orion flies the flag of Jamaica.