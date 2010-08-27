Orion is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Catana and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Orion measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.60 feet and a beam of 11.60 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Orion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Orion also features naval architecture by Frederic Neuman and Christophe Barreau.

Accommodation

Orion accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Orion flies the flag of Jamaica.