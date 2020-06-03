Orion of the Seas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1910 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Gosport, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2005.

Orion of the Seas is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1910 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts in Gosport, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Orion of the Seas measures 49.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.21 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 122 tonnes.

Orion of the Seas has a wood / steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Orion of the Seas also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Orion of the Seas has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Orion of the Seas has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

Orion of the Seas accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Orion of the Seas has a hull NB of 191.

Orion of the Seas is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.