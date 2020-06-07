The assignment for this motor yacht was to design the best looking family motor yacht possible between a length of 24 and 30 meters.

Nothing more and nothing less than that. An assignment that would be any designer’s dream. Werner decided to design a yacht that would be comfortable at open waters yet still easy manoeuvrable in inland waters. An uncompromising lines plan and the low center of gravity makes this yacht extremely comfortable in high seas. The styling that has been applied is late 1960’s; off-white paintwork, vanished teak and stainless steel detailing. The interior is of France walnut with chrome fittings.