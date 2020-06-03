Few years after the launch of Orizzonte I, Werner received the order for the design of Orizzonte II. It had to be timeless, moderate contemporary and pleasing to the eye.

The maximum length of 100 ft, was quite not long enough for a tri deck concept, without losing grace and elegance. Werner therefore adopted a raised pilot house concept. A raised pilot house is a designer’s worst nightmare because of the complexity of the interior and construction lay-outs. More so, because Werner decided that the bridge should be as large as on a typical tri deck yacht of that size. Werner has gone to great lengths arranging the lay-outs in such way, that a spacious pilot house interior and elegant lines for the exterior finally became feasible.