Orso 3 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Orso 3 measures 33.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet.

Orso 3 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Orso 3 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Orso 3 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Orso 3 is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BT 127.

Orso 3 flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.