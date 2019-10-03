Oscar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azzura Yachts, in Australia.

Oscar is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azzura Yachts, in Australia.

Design

Oscar measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Oscar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Oscar also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Performance and Capabilities

Oscar has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Oscar has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Oscar has a hull NB of P903.