Osho is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Osho measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.40 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,008 tonnes.

Osho has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Pierre-Yves Rochon.

Osho also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Osho has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Osho accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Osho is MCA compliant. She has a Blue Navy hull, whose NB is FB 248.

Osho is an ABS ‐ A1, Commercial Yachting Service, AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.