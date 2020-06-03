Osman Kurt is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Custom, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Osman Kurt measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.20 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Osman Kurt has a top speed of 12.00 knots.

Osman Kurt has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Osman Kurt accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Osman Kurt flies the flag of Turkish.