Osprey
1959|
Motor Yacht
Osprey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Bolson & Son.
Design
Osprey measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Osprey has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.
Osprey also features naval architecture by Admiralty.
Performance and Capabilities
Osprey has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Osprey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Bolson & Son.
Design
Osprey measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Osprey has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.
Osprey also features naval architecture by Admiralty.
Performance and Capabilities
Osprey has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Osprey has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Osprey accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.