Osprey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1959 by Bolson & Son.

Design

Osprey measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Osprey has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Osprey also features naval architecture by Admiralty.

Performance and Capabilities

Osprey has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Osprey has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Osprey accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.