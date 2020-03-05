Ostar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Ostar is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Ostar measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 737 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ostar has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Ostar also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Ostar has a top speed of 16.60 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ostar has a fuel capacity of 98,746 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ostar accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ostar is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 657.

Ostar is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.