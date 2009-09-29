Otam 85 GTS is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Otam Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Otam 85 GTS measures 26.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

Her exterior design is by Joseph Artese Design.

Her interior design is by Otam Yachts.

Otam 85 GTS also features naval architecture by Otam Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Otam 85 GTS has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 40.00 knots.

Otam 85 GTS has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Otam 85 GTS accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.