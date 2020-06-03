Read online now
Length 31.39m
Year 1999

Our Trade is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by West Bay SonShip.

Design

Our Trade measures 31.39 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Our Trade has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Our Trade has a fuel capacity of 17,034 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Our Trade accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

