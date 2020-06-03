Our Trade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Donzi Yachts in Florida, United States.

Design

Our Trade measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet.

Our Trade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Our Trade has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Our Trade has a fuel capacity of 12,112 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.

Accommodation

Our Trade accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Our Trade flies the flag of the USA.