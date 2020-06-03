We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.38m
Year 2003
Our Trade
2003|
Motor Yacht
Our Trade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Donzi Yachts.
Design
Our Trade measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.
Our Trade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Our Trade has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.
Our Trade has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.
Accommodation
Our Trade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.