Our Trade is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Donzi Yachts.

Design

Our Trade measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Our Trade has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Our Trade has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots.

Our Trade has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.

Accommodation

Our Trade accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.