Our Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Our Way measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Our Way has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Our Way has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Our Way accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Our Way flies the flag of the USA.