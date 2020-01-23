Our Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Our Way is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Our Way measures 38.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 8.38 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 350 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Our Way has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Our Way also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Our Way has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Our Way has a fuel capacity of 51,658 litres, and a water capacity of 8,478 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Our Way accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Our Way has a hull NB of PJ 222.

Our Way is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.