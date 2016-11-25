Ouranos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Ouranos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Ouranos measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.5 feet and a beam of 9.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Ouranos has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unielle Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by GianMarco Campanino Design.

Ouranos also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Model

Ouranos is a semi-custom C Force 50 model.

Admiral C Force series introduces a new superyacht concept where space, comfort, natural light and security combine together with a captivating design, excellent performance and cutting edge technologies.

Performance and Capabilities

Ouranos has a top speed of 17.50 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Ouranos has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ouranos accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ouranos is MCA compliant