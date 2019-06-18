Ouranos
2002|
Motor Yacht
Ouranos is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Ouranos measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 144 tonnes.
Ouranos has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Ouranos also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Ouranos has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ouranos has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Ouranos accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.