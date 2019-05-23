Ouranos Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Codecasa.

Ouranos Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Codecasa.

Design

Ouranos Too measures 41.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 358 tonnes.

Ouranos Too has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Ouranos Too also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Ouranos Too has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a 2 x finnscrew, 5 blade propellers propulsion system.

Ouranos Too has a fuel capacity of 82,600 litres, and a water capacity of 11,140 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ouranos Too accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ouranos Too has a hull NB of F.59.