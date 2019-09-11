Over The Rainbow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Dickie & Sons.

Over The Rainbow is a custom motor yacht launched in 1930 by Dickie & Sons.

Design

Over The Rainbow measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 6.00 metres.

Over The Rainbow has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jean-Michel Folon.

Her interior design is by Sydac.

Over The Rainbow also features naval architecture by Sydac and Dickie & Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Over The Rainbow has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Over The Rainbow has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Over The Rainbow accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.