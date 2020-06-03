Overing 120 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Overing 120 measures 36.58 feet in length and has a beam of 8.84 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes.

Overing 120 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Her interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Overing 120 also features naval architecture by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Overing 120 has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Overing 120 has a fuel capacity of 47,691 litres, and a water capacity of 13,039 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Overing 120 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Overing 120 is MCA compliant

Overing 120 is a American Bureau of Shipping class yacht.