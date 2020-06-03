Overside II
2007|
Motor Yacht
Overside II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.
Design
Overside II measures 33.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes.
Overside II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Canados.
Overside II also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Overside II has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Overside II has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Overside II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Overside II has a hull NB of 110/14.