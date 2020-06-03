Overside II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.

Overside II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Canados.

Design

Overside II measures 33.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes.

Overside II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Overside II also features naval architecture by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Overside II has a top speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Overside II has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Overside II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Overside II has a hull NB of 110/14.