Oya is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Denison.

Design

Oya measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.12 feet and a beam of 6.91 feet.

Oya has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Oya has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Oya has a fuel capacity of 7,265 litres, and a water capacity of 1,242 litres.

She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oya accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.