Oya is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Denison.
Design
Oya measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.12 feet and a beam of 6.91 feet.
Oya has an aluminium hull.
Her interior design is by Winch Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Oya has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Oya has a fuel capacity of 7,265 litres, and a water capacity of 1,242 litres.
She also has a range of 2,250 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Oya accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.