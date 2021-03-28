Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 35.13m
Year 2012

P115TDM/Y-008

2012

|

Motor Yacht

P115TDM/Y-008 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by President Yachts, in Taiwan.

Design

P115TDM/Y-008 measures 35.13 metres in length.

P115TDM/Y-008 has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by President Yachts.

P115TDM/Y-008 also features naval architecture by President Yachts.

Accommodation

P115TDM/Y-008 accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

P115TDM/Y-008 has a hull NB of Y-008.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Featured Events