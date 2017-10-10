P2 is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

P2 measures 38.15 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 8.36 metres.

P2 has a sealium aa5383 hull with a frp superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Briand Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

P2 also features naval architecture by Briand Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

P2 has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,200 litres.

She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

P2 accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

P2 has a hull NB of C.2104.