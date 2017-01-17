PAB is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

PAB is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

PAB measures 31.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 182 tonnes.

PAB has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Ivana Porfiri.

PAB also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

PAB has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

PAB has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

PAB accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

PAB has a hull NB of 106.