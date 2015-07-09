Pacenzja is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts.

Since the launch of the first 31-footer in 1965, Princess Yachts have been quietly rewriting the rules of luxury cruising. From our legendary Flybridge range and thrilling V-Class sports yachts, to our long-range Motor Yachts and ground-breaking M-Class superyachts. All are unmistakeably Princess.

Design

Pacenzja measures 25.93 metres in length and has a beam of 6.3 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 86 tonnes.

Pacenzja has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Pacenzja has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pacenzja accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pacenzja flies the flag of Malta.