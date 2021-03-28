Pacha is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Tuzla Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Pacha measures 28.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.

Pacha has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Pacha has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Pacha accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pacha flies the flag of Croatia.