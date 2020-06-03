Pacha III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1936 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Pacha III measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 5.60 metres.

Pacha III has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Pacha III also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Accommodation

Pacha III accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.