Length 36.25m
Year 1936
Pacha III
1936|
Motor Yacht
Pacha III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1936 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Pacha III measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 5.60 metres.
Pacha III has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Pacha III also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Accommodation
Pacha III accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.