Length 36.25m
Year 1936

Pacha III

1936

Motor Yacht

Pacha III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1936 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Pacha III measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 5.60 metres.

Pacha III has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Pacha III also features naval architecture by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Accommodation

Pacha III accommodates up to 9 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

5.6m

crew:

7

draft:

2.5m
