Length 43.65m
Year 2015
Pachamama
2015|
Motor Yacht
Pachamama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.
Design
Pachamama measures 43.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 378 tonnes.
Pachamama has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Pachamama also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Pachamama has a top speed of 33.00 knots.
Pachamama has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.