Pachamama is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Design

Pachamama measures 43.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 8.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 378 tonnes.

Pachamama has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Pachamama also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Pachamama has a top speed of 33.00 knots.

Pachamama has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,800 litres.