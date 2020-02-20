Pacific is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Pacific measures 85.20 feet in length and has a beam of 16.00 feet.

Pacific has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Pacific also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Other Specifications

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pacific has a hull NB of 13658.

Pacific flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.