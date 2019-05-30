Pacific Eagle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Alloy Yachts, in New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Pacific Eagle measures 31.09 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 107 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pacific Eagle has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don Brooke.

Her interior design is by Bret De Thier.

Pacific Eagle also features naval architecture by Don Brooke.

Performance and Capabilities

Pacific Eagle has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Pacific Eagle has a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pacific Eagle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pacific Eagle has a White hull.

Pacific Eagle is a New Zealand Registered Ship (Under full MSA survey) Lloyd’s Qualification 100A1+ L. M. C class yacht. She flies the flag of New Zealand.