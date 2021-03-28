Pacific Mermaid is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Winter Yachts.

Design

Pacific Mermaid measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Pacific Mermaid has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Salthouse Marine Limited.

Pacific Mermaid also features naval architecture by Salthouse Marine Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Pacific Mermaid has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Pacific Mermaid is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Winter Yachts.

Design

Pacific Mermaid measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Pacific Mermaid has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Salthouse Marine Limited.

Pacific Mermaid also features naval architecture by Salthouse Marine Limited.

Performance and Capabilities

Pacific Mermaid has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pacific Mermaid has a fuel capacity of 22,500 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pacific Mermaid accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.